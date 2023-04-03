Watch Now
NewsChannel 5 +Out and About Today

Actions

April 2023 Buzz About

We welcome back a guest from our March 2023 show and give the public a heads-up concerning upcoming events on this edition of the Buzz About.
Chuck and Brent welcome back Raquel Barlow to the Out and About April 2023 Edition!
Posted at 1:32 PM, Apr 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-03 14:32:52-04

Raquel Barlow returns for this edition of Out and About, where she gives us a bit more of her backstory and coming out. We look into events that the public can participate in this month as well.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap