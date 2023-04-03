Raquel Barlow returns for this edition of Out and About, where she gives us a bit more of her backstory and coming out. We look into events that the public can participate in this month as well.
April 2023 Buzz About
We welcome back a guest from our March 2023 show and give the public a heads-up concerning upcoming events on this edition of the Buzz About.
Posted at 1:32 PM, Apr 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-03 14:32:52-04
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.