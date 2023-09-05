NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Raquel welcomes organizations to this edition of Out and About Today specializing in providing safe spaces and special services for LGBTQ+ youth assimilating to being back in school.
Back to School for LGBTQ+ Youth
Guests from The Oasis Center and Wilco Iris join Raquel on this edition of Out and About Today.
Posted at 2:28 PM, Sep 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-05 15:28:07-04
