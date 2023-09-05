Watch Now
NewsChannel 5 +Out and About Today

Actions

Back to School for LGBTQ+ Youth

Guests from The Oasis Center and Wilco Iris join Raquel on this edition of Out and About Today.
Raquel welcomes guests from Wilco Iris and The Oasis Center to help LGBTQ+ youth assimilate to the new school year.
Posted at 2:28 PM, Sep 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-05 15:28:07-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Raquel welcomes organizations to this edition of Out and About Today specializing in providing safe spaces and special services for LGBTQ+ youth assimilating to being back in school.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Give a child promo 2023 Nashville.png

Donate to Give a Child a Book