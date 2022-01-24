Watch
NewsChannel5 +Out and About Today

Actions

Beginning your 2022 fitness journey

How will you stay healthy in 2022?
items.[0].videoTitle
How will you stay healthy in 2022? Brent Meredith is joined by Pam Wheeler and special guest Daniel Buckley, owner of Body by Buckley, to discuss about challenging yourself to be healthier in 2022. Later, Brent dives deeper into health and fitness with Daniel Buckley on this episode of Out and About Today.
Posted at 1:14 PM, Jan 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-24 14:14:33-05

WTVF-NASHVILLE —How will you stay healthy in 2022? Brent Meredith is joined by Pam Wheeler and special guest Daniel Buckley, owner of Body by Buckley, to discuss about challenging yourself to be healthier in 2022. Later, Brent dives deeper into health and fitness with Daniel Buckley on this episode of Out and About Today.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap