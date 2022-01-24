Beginning your 2022 fitness journey

WTVF-NASHVILLE —How will you stay healthy in 2022? Brent Meredith is joined by Pam Wheeler and special guest Daniel Buckley, owner of Body by Buckley, to discuss about challenging yourself to be healthier in 2022. Later, Brent dives deeper into health and fitness with Daniel Buckley on this episode of Out and About Today.
Posted at 1:14 PM, Jan 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-24 14:14:33-05
