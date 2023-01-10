WTVF-NASHVILLE — Host Brent Meredith and Dr. Marisa Richmond discuss the ramifications of Tennessee legislation on the Respect for Marriage Act, as well as health tips for 2023.
Buzz About - January 2023
Respect for Marriage, Health Tips for 2023, and much more on this Out and About Today.
Posted at 12:24 PM, Jan 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-10 13:24:14-05
WTVF-NASHVILLE — Host Brent Meredith and Dr. Marisa Richmond discuss the ramifications of Tennessee legislation on the Respect for Marriage Act, as well as health tips for 2023.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.