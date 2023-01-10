Watch Now
Buzz About - January 2023

Respect for Marriage, Health Tips for 2023, and much more on this Out and About Today.
Brent Meredith and women's gender studies professor Dr. Marisa Richmond discuss the impacts of the Respect for Marriage Act and how it will affect Tennesseans in 2023.
Posted at 12:24 PM, Jan 10, 2023
WTVF-NASHVILLE — Host Brent Meredith and Dr. Marisa Richmond discuss the ramifications of Tennessee legislation on the Respect for Marriage Act, as well as health tips for 2023.

