Celebrating Pride Across Tennessee and David Bowie's Blackstar Symphony

Chuck Long has an interview with performer John Cameron Mitchell with Blackstar Symphony
Events and an interview with David Bowie's Blackstar Symphony vocalist John Cameron Mitchell.
Out and About - Celebrating Pride Month
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Pride Celebrations across Tennessee and an interview with Blackstar Symphony performer John Cameron Mitchell are in this special edition of Out and About Today.
Joseph Woodson from the Tennessee Pride Chamber tells us about what the Chamber has been doing and gives us the rundown of Pride Celebrations all around Tennessee. TN Pride Chamber Events
Host Raquel Barlow also invites President of Nashville Pride Tina Tousignant and Vice President Alycia Ehimen to tell us about what's in store for the all new 3-day Nashville Pride celebration June 27-29th. Link to Nashville Pride And Chuck Long interviews Actor, Singer, Producer John Cameron Mitchell about the upcoming performance of David Bowie's Blackstar Symphony at the the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville June 18th. Link to Blackstar Tickets

