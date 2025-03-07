DEI and Tennessee Pride

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In the latest episode of "Out & About Today," hosted by Raquel Barlow, the discussion centers around Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) efforts in Tennessee.

Stephanie Mahnke, Executive Director of the Tennessee Pride Chamber and Joseph Woodson, president of the Tennessee Pride Chamber are our guests. The conversation highlights the importance of fostering inclusive environments in communities and organizations, particularly in light of recent anti-LGBTQIA+ legislation. Mahnke and Woodson emphasize the need for solidarity and active support from individuals and corporations to combat these challenges. They also touch upon various community initiatives, including fundraising efforts to aid marginalized groups and encourage ongoing advocacy and empowerment. Viewers can expect to gain insights into how they can contribute to positive change within their own communities.

