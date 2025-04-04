Exploring the Local Drag Scene While Entertainers in Government Crosshairs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — How is local drag entertainment venues being affected by anti-Transgender mentality due to DEI abolishment at the federal level? Members of the Transgender community Vidalia Anne Gentry and Cya Inhale are business owners who produce drag shows. They give their opinions about what the loss of DEI means for the community and their businesses. ZXA, an entertainer who also lives as a transgender person, gives her insight about the acceptance of her lifestyle.