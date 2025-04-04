Watch Now
Exploring the Local Drag Scene While Entertainers in Government Crosshairs

Drag entertainers and business owners Vidalia Anne Gentry, Cya Inhale, and ZXA are our guests.
A look at Nashville's drag entertainment options.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — How is local drag entertainment venues being affected by anti-Transgender mentality due to DEI abolishment at the federal level? Members of the Transgender community Vidalia Anne Gentry and Cya Inhale are business owners who produce drag shows. They give their opinions about what the loss of DEI means for the community and their businesses. ZXA, an entertainer who also lives as a transgender person, gives her insight about the acceptance of her lifestyle.

