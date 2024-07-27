Watch Now
NewsChannel 5+Out and About Today

Actions

Fall Entertainment Preview and 615 Playhouse

We learn about a rendition of "Sordid Lives" and what's on tap for this fall on TV and in theaters.
Representatives from 615 Playhouse promote their rendition of Sordid Lives, and Brent joins to talk fall entertainment.
Posted at
and last updated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We learn about a rendition of "Sordid Lives" and what's on tap for this fall on TV and in theaters.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community