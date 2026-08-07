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Fall Fashion Trends

Milton White shows us various looks for fall events in Nashville. As the creator of The Fashion Office, he curates clothes, shoes and accessories you can buy at the store in fun innovative way.
Creative Director/Founder of The Fashion Office and The Good, The Bad and The Glamorous Milton White is our guest and shows fall fashion.
Out and About Nashville - 080726 Fall Fashion
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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Host Raquel Barlow and guest Milton White, Creative Director and Founder of The Fashion Office, shows us specially curated looks for fall events in Nashville with live models and discuss trends and style for this fall. The two show how you can buy clothing, shoes, and accessories to create fabulous looks. And what is the most important piece of clothing you can buy for transitioning from work to evening.

White also talks about his new venture The Good, The Bad and The Glamorous where they highlight the best in home, living, culture, fashion and beauty.

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