Greg Howard and 2021 Holiday Season Hype

Chuck Long chats with author Greg Howard about his newest book “The Visitors” in the first half of the show. He is then later joined by his other fellow hosts Brent Meredith and Pam Wheeler to discuss what in pop culture to look forward to this holiday season.
Posted at 1:37 PM, Dec 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-06 14:37:33-05

