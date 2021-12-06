Greg Howard and 2021 Holiday Season Hype

WTVF-NASHVILLE —Chuck Long chats with author Greg Howard about his newest book “The Visitors” in the first half of the show. He is then later joined by his other fellow hosts Brent Meredith and Pam Wheeler to discuss what in pop culture to look forward to this holiday season. Happy holidays and enjoy this edition of Out & About Today.
Posted at 1:37 PM, Dec 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-06 14:37:33-05
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.