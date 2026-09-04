Greg Howard's new book "The Travelers"

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Author Greg Howard joins host Chuck Long as they go inside his new book "The Travelers". A story about a young person working through the loss of his mother is sent to live with his grandmother who he has never met. Howard says, "The book is about time travel, but the idea that when you change things, it could change things in the future."

Howard also gives his favorite new book list and Chuck and Greg go over the latest LGBTQ movies out and a favorite musical artist of Chuck's.