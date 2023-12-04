Watch Now
NewsChannel 5 +Out and About Today

Actions

Holiday Buzz About - 2023 Recap

Raquel invites Chuck and Brent, as well as representatives from Blood Assurance, on this special holiday edition of Out and About Today.
Chuck and Brent join Raquel as she hosts the 2023 holiday Buzz About. We also hear from Blood Assurance and about LGBT+ owned businesses
Posted at 8:54 AM, Dec 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-04 09:54:09-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Brent and Chuck join Raquel for the 2023 Buzz About edition of Out and About Today. We also hear about ways to support LGBT-owned businesses during the holidays, as well as how members of the community who previously could not donate blood are now able to at Blood Assurance.

Shop at these locations to support your LGBT+ neighbors!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 Hug no graphics.png

Care what happens