Holiday Spirit and Queer Cheer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Happy Holidays from Out and About. We hope this season is full of holiday traditions celebrating pride, purpose and plenty of sparkle. In this episode of Out and About Today, The trio reminisces about their favorite holiday traditions, movies and drag performers! Who is your favorite? Enjoying concerts with friends, then go take them to "Make the Yuletide Gay". Crys Matthews, Flamy Grant and Heather Mae headline this show Dec. 14th at the Belmont United Methodist Church. A couple of other shows include "Let There Be Joy" at Harken Hall Dec. 13-14 and "A VHS Christmas Carol" at the Barbershop Theater Dec. 12-20th. And of course, "A Drag Queen Christmas" at the Ryman Auditorium Dec. 28th.