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HoliGAY Market and Nashville Repertory Theatre 2026-27 Season

Nashville Repertory Theatre has "John Proctor is the Villain" Oct. 2-18 and Disney's Frozen Dec 4-20! and Keep your shopping schedule open Nov 7 for HoliGAY Market to support the community.
April Harrington , Founder of Rainbow Collective 615 is our guest to talk about HoliGAY Market. And then, Amos Glass, Interim Executive Director of Nashville Repertory Theatre and Artistic Director Jessica Francis Fichter join us to talk about the 2026-27 Season.
Out and About Today - 100926 HoliGAY Market and Nashville Repertory
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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — April Harrington, Founder of Rainbow Collective 615 joins host Kimber Beeler as they discuss HoliGAY Market happening November 7 1a-3p. at 1903 Old Hickory Blvd., Old Hickory, TN 37138. Shop from local LGBTQ+ and ally artisans, crafters, makers and retailers.
615.481.4919
market@weconnect.lgbt

This 2026-27 season for Nashville Repetory Theatre begins with "John Proctor is the Villian" October 2-18 and Disney's "Frozen" Dec. 4-20. Interim Executive Director Amos Glass introduces new Artistic Director Jessica Francis Fichter.
For information: nashvillerep.org

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