HoliGAY Market and Nashville Repertory Theatre 2026-27 Season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — April Harrington, Founder of Rainbow Collective 615 joins host Kimber Beeler as they discuss HoliGAY Market happening November 7 1a-3p. at 1903 Old Hickory Blvd., Old Hickory, TN 37138. Shop from local LGBTQ+ and ally artisans, crafters, makers and retailers.

615.481.4919

market@weconnect.lgbt

This 2026-27 season for Nashville Repetory Theatre begins with "John Proctor is the Villian" October 2-18 and Disney's "Frozen" Dec. 4-20. Interim Executive Director Amos Glass introduces new Artistic Director Jessica Francis Fichter.

For information: nashvillerep.org