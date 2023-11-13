NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We hear from up-and-coming singer/songwriter JB Somers as well as Rick Riordan (Percy Jackson Series) and Mark Oshiro about the new book they have co-authored: The Sun and the Star.
JB Somers and The Sun and the Star
Posted at 12:15 PM, Nov 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-13 13:15:50-05
