JB Somers and The Sun and the Star

Singer/songwriter JB Somers and authors Mark Oshiro and Rick Riordan are our guests.
BJ Somers, local singer/songwriter, joins this edition of Out and About Today! Plus, we hear from authors Rick Riordan and Mark Oshiro about their new book, The Sun and the Star!
Posted at 12:15 PM, Nov 13, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We hear from up-and-coming singer/songwriter JB Somers as well as Rick Riordan (Percy Jackson Series) and Mark Oshiro about the new book they have co-authored: The Sun and the Star.

You can purchase The Sun and the Star here.

