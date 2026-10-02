NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — October is LGBTQ History Month and there are plenty of ways to celebrate. Dwayne Jenkins, Board President of Nashville Black Pride tells us about Legacy Awards 10/9, Unity Market 10/10 and Yes Anther TRIBE 10/11.
NashvilleBlackPride.org
Then Doug Alexander, Director of Strategy and Development for Nashville Cares invites everyone to help celebrate their 40th anniversary by attending their gala November 14th.
NashvilleCares.org
Then, Executive Director of TN Pride Chamber Keillian Carpenter and Events committee Chair and Board member Phillip Heil gives us the details about TASTE October 18th.
TNPrideChamber.org
LGBTQ History Month Offers Something for Everyone
This month, Nashville Black Pride has Legacy Awards, Unity Market and Tribe party; Nashville Cares celebrates its 40th with a gala; and TN Pride Chamber premier event TASTE is back.
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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — October is LGBTQ History Month and there are plenty of ways to celebrate. Dwayne Jenkins, Board President of Nashville Black Pride tells us about Legacy Awards 10/9, Unity Market 10/10 and Yes Anther TRIBE 10/11.