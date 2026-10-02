LGBTQ History Month Offers Something for Everyone

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — October is LGBTQ History Month and there are plenty of ways to celebrate. Dwayne Jenkins, Board President of Nashville Black Pride tells us about Legacy Awards 10/9, Unity Market 10/10 and Yes Anther TRIBE 10/11.

NashvilleBlackPride.org

Then Doug Alexander, Director of Strategy and Development for Nashville Cares invites everyone to help celebrate their 40th anniversary by attending their gala November 14th.

NashvilleCares.org

Then, Executive Director of TN Pride Chamber Keillian Carpenter and Events committee Chair and Board member Phillip Heil gives us the details about TASTE October 18th.

TNPrideChamber.org