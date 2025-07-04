Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Loud and Proud: 20 Years of "Out and About Today"

Chuck, Brent & Raquel with original host Pam Wheeler remember their guests over 2 decades.
Out and About - 070525 20 Years of Out and About Today
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With over 2 decades of guests and topics, hosts Chuck Long, Brent Meredith and Raquel Barlow invite original host Pam Wheeler back to reminisce about their favorite highlights of "Out and About Today". Their stories from on camera to behind the scenes are ones you won't want to miss.

