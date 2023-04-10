Watch Now
Mack Bayda and Clyde C. Harris

One of the stars of "A Man Called Otto" joins us for this month's edition of Out and About Today, as well as a local entrepreneur with big plans for the local film industry.
Posted at 9:07 AM, Apr 10, 2023
WTVF-NASHVILLE — Clyde C. Harris, local entrepreneur, wants to further develop the film and entertainment business in Nashville. We're also joined in studio by Mack Bayda, who just starred in "A Man Called Otto."

