Watch Now
NewsChannel 5 +Out and About Today

Actions

March 2024 Buzz About

Brent and Chuck join Raquel on this Buzz About for the month of March!
Chuck and Brent join Raquel for the March 2024 "Buzz About" edition of Out and About Today.
Posted at 1:54 PM, Mar 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-18 14:54:57-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As the awards season reaches a close, Chuck, Brent, and Raquel share stories about annual traditions and predict who will take home some of the top prizes in film and television.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-Shamblin-Interview-Watch-Now.jpg

NewsChannel 5 Investigates

NewsChannel 5 Investigates