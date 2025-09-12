Memento Law- LGBTQ+ Legislation, Insights and Efforts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Proactive planning is important while laws and protections are still in place. Attorney and Founder of Memento Law, LLC Ryan Rolston says to "Be the author of your own story." Rolston goes over a list of key documents LGBTQ+ couples should have. Specific instructions in forms and paperwork will be your voice in case you can not make those decisions. She says it is more important to add information like 'who can be in the hospital room' instead of just filling out forms. Rolston says, "If not, a judge or family member will make those decisions for you."