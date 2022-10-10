Watch Now
Monkeypox and the 2022 midterms

Covering everything you need to know about monkeypox
Brent Meredith welcomes Del Ray Zimmerman, Director of the VUMC Program for LGBTQ Health, to discuss the resurgence of Monkeypox, and Tennessee Equality Project Executive Director Chris Sanders drops in to share his insight on the midterm elections on this episode of Out and About Today.
Posted at 2:41 PM, Oct 10, 2022
