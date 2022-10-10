WTVF-NASHVILLE — Brent Meredith welcomes Del Ray Zimmerman, Director of the VUMC Program for LGBTQ Health, to discuss the resurgence of monkeypox, and Tennessee Equality Project Executive Director Chris Sanders drops in to share his insight on the 2022 midterm elections on this episode of Out and About Today.
Monkeypox and the 2022 midterms
Covering everything you need to know about monkeypox
Posted at 2:41 PM, Oct 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-10 15:41:22-04
