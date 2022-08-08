WTVF-NASHVILLE — How is one clinic helping the LGBTQIA+ community? Pam Wheeler is joined by Executive Director, Rich MacKinnon, and clinic patient, Rob Sikorski, of Music City PrEP Clinic on this episode of Out & About Today.
Music City PrEP Clinic
How is one clinic helping the LGBTQIA+ community?
Posted at 9:26 AM, Aug 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-08 10:26:48-04
