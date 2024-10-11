Watch Now
Nashville Queer History

Sarah Calise is our guest on this edition of Out and About Today
Sarah Calise, Nashville Queer History founder, joins us for this edition of Out and About to share untold truths about the city.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Queer History Founder Sarah Calise joins this edition of Out and About Today to share truths about the city that locals may not know.

