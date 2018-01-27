Out & About Today: New Year's Show

9:52 PM, Jan 26, 2018

Brent, Pam, and Chuck look at the stories that will shape the new year.

Brent, Pam, and Chuck look at the stories that will shape the new year.

Brent, Pam, and Chuck look at the stories that will shape the new year.

Brent, Pam, and Chuck look at the stories that will shape the new year.

Brent, Pam, and Chuck look at the stories that will shape the new year.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

NewsChannel 5+ Video