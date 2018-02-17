Out & About Today: Oscar Entertainment Outlook and Fisk Exhibit

Light Rain
HI: 46°
LO: 36°
The crew previews the Oscars, and the first Fisk Exhibit of 2018.
The Crew breaks down the nominees for the GLAAD media awards, and John Phifer from Larkspur Conservation stops by to talk about a clean…
The crew previews the Oscars, and the first Fisk Exhibit of 2018.
AutismETC provides the following services for clients: IEP advocacy, Toilet Training, Camps, as well as Parent, Community, Family, and…
The Matthew Walker Comprehensive Health Center is named for one of the groundbreakers in medicine from the middle of the 20th Century. In…
Data Suites are a premier Datacenter Colocation Facility in Middle Tennessee. It provides monitoring and service by trained professionals to…
Johnathan Shull from Appalachian Custom Calls joins Hugh and Brandon to talk about his new calling products.
February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month! Teen dating violence is more widespread than many adults realize and often goes unreported…
Steve Layman joins Jon Burton on a special edition of SportsLine to discuss Nashville's latest major sporting event acquisition.