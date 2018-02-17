Out & About Today: Oscar Entertainment Outlook and Fisk Exhibit

11:38 AM, Feb 17, 2018

The crew previews the Oscars, and the first Fisk Exhibit of 2018.

The crew previews the Oscars, and the first Fisk Exhibit of 2018.

The crew previews the Oscars, and the first Fisk Exhibit of 2018.

The crew previews the Oscars, and the first Fisk Exhibit of 2018.

The crew previews the Oscars, and the first Fisk Exhibit of 2018.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

NewsChannel 5+ Video