Out and About Today: April Buzz About

Posted at 6:16 PM, Apr 22, 2021

WTVF-NASHVILLE —Brent, Chuck and Pam discuss gun legislation following a series of mass shootings, Bianca Page Day, and growing support for nondiscrimination LGBT laws.

