Out and About Today: Del Shores

WTVF-NASHVILLE —Chuck Long goes 1-on1 with the multi-talented Del Shores. He’s one of the most prolific voices in the LGTBQ community as a writer, director, actor and activist. He’s brought us multi-award winning plays that have become audience favorite films like SOUTHERN BAPTIST SISSIES and DADDY’S DYIN, WHO’S GOT THE WILL and written for such television shows as QUEER AS FOLK and DARMA & GREG.