Out and About Today: Love and Acceptance 2021

Posted at 7:33 PM, Jun 14, 2021

WTVF-NASHVILLE —Singer/Songwriters Ty Herndon and Harper Grae join Chuck Long to outline this year's Love and Acceptance concert.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.