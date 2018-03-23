Out and About Today: Luke McMaster and Chris Sanders
Chuck gives us sneak peek at singer/songwriter Luke McMaster’s upcoming ICONS OF SOUL project in the Entertainment Outlook. Pam gets you an update from Tennessee Equality Project Executive Director Chris Sanders about their recent Equality Days on the Hill and how each of us can help.
MorningLine- Ask The Expert- Hearing Health
On today's MorningLine, we are joined by Noreen Gibbens, a doctor of audiology, to take your questions and concern about your hearing…
Out and About Today- Lambda Car Club
Brent gives us sneak peek at the upcoming Lambda Car Club Grand Invitational. Lambda Car Club is the largest collector car club for the LGBT…
Out and About Today: Luke McMaster and Chris...
Chuck gives us sneak peek at singer/songwriter Luke McMaster’s upcoming ICONS OF SOUL project in the Entertainment Outlook. Pam gets…
Southern Woods and Waters- Hunting Tips p1
Hugh and Brandon discuss local hunting tips as we gear up for Turkey Season.
Ask the Attorney March 2018
Kevin Kennedy of the Kennedy Law Firm returns to answer your legal questions.
Que Pasa Nashville:Zulfat Suara
Nashville have had a big growth and shift in demographics in the past decade. On today's show, Cristina Allen is joined by Zulfat Suara,…
Criminal Justice Reform
Each year in Davidson County, thousands of legally innocent people are in jail cells — not because they have been found dangerous or at…
MorningLine- Do you Suffer From Seasonal...
Do you suffer from seasonal allergies? On today's MorningLine, we are joined by Dr. Cosby Stone to talk about allergies, some ways to…