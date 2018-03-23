Out and About Today: Luke McMaster and Chris Sanders

1:15 PM, Mar 23, 2018

Chuck gives us sneak peek at singer/songwriter Luke McMaster’s upcoming ICONS OF SOUL project in the Entertainment Outlook. Pam gets you an update from Tennessee Equality Project Executive Director Chris Sanders about their recent Equality Days on the Hill and how each of us can help.

Chuck gives us sneak peek at singer/songwriter Luke McMaster’s upcoming ICONS OF SOUL project in the Entertainment Outlook. Pam gets you an update from Tennessee Equality Project Executive Director Chris Sanders about their recent Equality Days on the Hill and how each of us can help.

Chuck gives us sneak peek at singer/songwriter Luke McMaster’s upcoming ICONS OF SOUL project in the Entertainment Outlook. Pam gets you an update from Tennessee Equality Project Executive Director Chris Sanders about their recent Equality Days on the Hill and how each of us can help.

Chuck gives us sneak peek at singer/songwriter Luke McMaster’s upcoming ICONS OF SOUL project in the Entertainment Outlook. Pam gets you an update from Tennessee Equality Project Executive Director Chris Sanders about their recent Equality Days on the Hill and how each of us can help.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

NewsChannel 5+ Video