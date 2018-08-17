Out and About Today: Lyft Assault Victim

12:22 PM, Aug 17, 2018

Jayson Brazeal tells the horrific story of his assault by his Lyft Driver.

Jayson Brazeal tells the horrific story of his assault by his Lyft Driver.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

NewsChannel 5+ Video