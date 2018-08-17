Out and About Today: Lyft Assault Victim
Jayson Brazeal tells the horrific story of his assault by his Lyft Driver.
Out and About Today- Bianca Page Day
Brent and Mark discuss the 8th annual Bianca Page Day.
Out and About Today: Lyft Assault Victim
Jayson Brazeal tells the horrific story of his assault by his Lyft Driver.
Takacs McGinnis Elder Care Law Hour:...
Today, we are talking about the opioid crisis and how this crisis and as well as other additions impact seniors. Be sure to watch to…
Out and About Today- August Buzz About 2
The crew discusses the latest in the entertainment world, including the first ever on screen Transgender superhero, and the return of Kathy Griffin.
Southern Woods and Waters: Land Management...
Land management and deer hunting is what it is all about tonight. We will be joined in studio by Dennis McKenzie with All Clear Land…
Should the release of 3D Gun Blueprints be...
The 3D printed gun debate has raged on ever since the owner of Defense Distributed reached a deal with the Federal Government to legally…
WWE Hall of Fame Broadcaster, Jim Ross
A Q&A with wrestling legend, and WWE Hall of Fame Broadcaster, Jim Ross.
Double J and Emmitt Golden join SportsLine
Emmett Golden of ESPN Cleveland is on to talk the latest season of HBO Hard Knocks, and Jeff Jarrett talks his upcoming show in Gallatin.