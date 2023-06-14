Watch Now
Pride Around Tennessee

What Pride events can you catch this month around the state of Tennessee? Stream this edition of Out and About Today to find out more!
Raquel Barlow invites guests around TN who are coordinating events for Pride Month.
Posted at 12:11 PM, Jun 14, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Raquel Barlow hosts this edition of Out and About Today to inform viewers on all the Pride events happening around Tennessee.

