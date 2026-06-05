Pride Events and Welcome Kimber

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Chuck and Raquel welcome Kimber Beeler to the show as a new host. Kimber is the current President of Tennessee Pride Chamber and is also known for her social media presence on Instagram and TikTok giving people a slice of life with her wife Stephanie.

Kimber begins her hosting duties by featuring Nashville Pride Festival events with President of Nashville Pride Tina Tousignant. The Nashville Pride Festival is Saturday, June 27, 2026. Parade on Broadway starts at 10am. Festival is 11a-6p at Bicentennial Capitol mall State Park (600 James Robertson Parkway). For a schedule of event free and ticketed visit: NashvillePride.org

and then she speaks with Rachel Ann Nead and Faith Eubanks with the Nashville Sounds to talk about Pride Night. This game is Thursday, June 25th at First Horizon Park, 19 Jackson St. Nashville, TN. The Sounds will take on the Gwinnett Stripers. The plaza party starts at 5pm. For special ticket with rainbow bandana go to:

TICKETS (gofevo.com/event/PrideNightNS26)