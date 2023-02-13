Spirituality in the LGBT+ Community

How can allies engage with LGBT+ community members to make a more inclusive faith?

Posted at 4:52 PM, Feb 13, 2023

WTVF-NASHVILLE — Colby Martin and David Perez join Chuck Long to invite viewers to create a more welcoming community of faith for LGBT+ members.



Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.