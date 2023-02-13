Watch Now
Spirituality in the LGBT+ Community

How can allies engage with LGBT+ community members to make a more inclusive faith?
Chuck sits down with Colby Martin and David Perez, allied priests of the LGBT+ community, to discuss how more allies can get involved in creating a more inclusive Christian community.
Posted at 4:52 PM, Feb 13, 2023
WTVF-NASHVILLE — Colby Martin and David Perez join Chuck Long to invite viewers to create a more welcoming community of faith for LGBT+ members.

