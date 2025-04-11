The Political Aspects of the Local Drag Scene

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Proposed legislation to restrict or ban drag performances is not just an attack on the art form itself, but an attempt to marginalize and silence the LGBTQ+ community as a whole. Veronica Electronica states, "It's a ban on the artistic expression that we as entertainers and as a community to be able to express ourselves in the way we dress, how we address ourselves and how we want the world to see us."

Plus, Out and About Today host Brent Meredith and special guests go over the calendar of events.

