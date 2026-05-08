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TN Pride Chamber: Businesses, Awards, Advocacy

Whether it is growing your business, meeting people, or defending democracy and constitutional rights, see how you and your business belong in the Tennessee Pride Chamber.
Keillian Carpenter, Executive Director of Tennessee Pride Chamber is our guest.
Out and About - 050826 TN Pride Chamber
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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Whether you are looking for networking opportunities to grow your business, need help with equality in the workplace, or want to meet like-minded people without prejudice, the Tennessee Pride Chamber Foundation is for you. This non-profit educates, inspires and empowers individual and small businesses, corporate and nonprofit members as well as the community at-large to promote equality and diversity in business and society.

Pride in Business Awards is May 28th at 6:30 at City Winery.
Go to link: Tennessee Pride Chamber for more information.

Watch at 6PM, streaming live on every device.