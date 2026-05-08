TN Pride Chamber: Businesses, Awards, Advocacy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Whether you are looking for networking opportunities to grow your business, need help with equality in the workplace, or want to meet like-minded people without prejudice, the Tennessee Pride Chamber Foundation is for you. This non-profit educates, inspires and empowers individual and small businesses, corporate and nonprofit members as well as the community at-large to promote equality and diversity in business and society.

Pride in Business Awards is May 28th at 6:30 at City Winery.

Go to link: Tennessee Pride Chamber for more information.

