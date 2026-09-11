TPAC's 2026-27 Broadway Season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Host Chuck Long invites President and CEO of Tennessee Performing Arts Center Jennifer Turner to present the 2026-27 Broadway Series.

Oct. 13-18, 2026 The Sound of Music

Nov. 3-8, 2026 Death Becomes Her

Jan. 5-10, 2027 A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical

Feb. 3-14, 2027 Phantom of the Opera

March 5-14, 2027 The Great Gatsby

March 30-Apr. 4, 2027 Hell's Kitchen

Apr. 27- May 9, 2027 Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

May 18-23, 2027 Buena Vista Social Club

Plus Add ons:

Sept. 16-20, 2026 Jersey Boys

June 15-20, 2027 Beetlejuice

Broadway at TPAC : Tickets available at:

TPAC.org