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TPAC's 2026-27 Broadway Season

Classics The Sound of Music, Phantom of the Opera, A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical, Hell's Kitchen, Harry Potter & the Cursed Child, Buena Vista Social Club to fan favorite Jersey Boys.
President and CEO of Tennessee Performing Arts Center Jennifer Turner is our guest.
Out and About today - 091126 TPAC 2026-27 Broadway Season
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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Host Chuck Long invites President and CEO of Tennessee Performing Arts Center Jennifer Turner to present the 2026-27 Broadway Series.
Oct. 13-18, 2026 The Sound of Music
Nov. 3-8, 2026 Death Becomes Her
Jan. 5-10, 2027 A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical
Feb. 3-14, 2027 Phantom of the Opera
March 5-14, 2027 The Great Gatsby
March 30-Apr. 4, 2027 Hell's Kitchen
Apr. 27- May 9, 2027 Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
May 18-23, 2027 Buena Vista Social Club
Plus Add ons:
Sept. 16-20, 2026 Jersey Boys
June 15-20, 2027 Beetlejuice

Broadway at TPAC : Tickets available at:
TPAC.org

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