Ty Herndon Celebrates 30th Year in Country Music

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Ty Herndon has been making country music for 30 years. He is marking this ocassion by remaking his 1995 #1 "What Mattered Most" with country superstar LeAnn Rimes. On this episode of Out and About Today, host Chuck Long askes his friend about when he heard the news he had a #1 hit, his first Fan Fair signing autographs and then standing in line to get Garth Brooks autograph, his decision to come out and who is also on his brand new album. TyHerndon.com