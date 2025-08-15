NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Ty Herndon has been making country music for 30 years. He is marking this ocassion by remaking his 1995 #1 "What Mattered Most" with country superstar LeAnn Rimes. On this episode of Out and About Today, host Chuck Long askes his friend about when he heard the news he had a #1 hit, his first Fan Fair signing autographs and then standing in line to get Garth Brooks autograph, his decision to come out and who is also on his brand new album. TyHerndon.com
Ty Herndon Celebrates 30th Year in Country Music
He reflects on his personal and professional life and has recorded a new duet of his 1995 #1 hit "What Mattered Most" this time with country superstar LeAnn Rimes.
