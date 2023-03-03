Watch Now
Veronika Electronika

Drag and trans hate has even reached the highest levels of state government? How will the community respond?
Veronika Electronika, local drag queen, expresses concern over potential legislation.
Posted at 1:18 PM, Mar 03, 2023
WTVF-NASHVILLE — Steven Raimo aka Veronika Electronika shares frustration over the state's potentially damning legislation that could wipe out much business for the drag community.

