WTVF-NASHVILLE — Steven Raimo aka Veronika Electronika shares frustration over the state's potentially damning legislation that could wipe out much business for the drag community.
Veronika Electronika
Drag and trans hate has even reached the highest levels of state government? How will the community respond?
Posted at 1:18 PM, Mar 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-03 14:18:40-05
