Watch Now
NewsChannel 5+Pharmacist On Call

Actions

Medical Questions? Ask the Pharmacist!

Dr. Shawn Pruitt joins us in-studio for the September edition of his show, Pharmacist on Call!
Dr. Shawn Pruitt answers your medical and pharmaceutical questions on this edition of Pharmacist on Call. Visit Pruitt's Discount Pharmacy at 811-C Dickerson Pike in Nashville or by calling 615-562-6337.
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dr. Shawn Pruitt answers your medical and pharmaceutical questions on this edition of Pharmacist on Call. Visit Pruitt's Discount Pharmacy at 811-C Dickerson Pike in Nashville or by calling 615-562-6337.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community