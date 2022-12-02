Pharmacist on Call - Dec. 2022

Watch Now
Dr. Shawn Pruitt is here to help before this holidays.
Posted at 8:53 AM, Dec 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-02 09:53:00-05

WTVF-NASHVILLE — Dr. Shawn Pruitt answers all your questions for what to take to stay healthy this holiday season, from turmeric to melatonin, to CBD oil.

