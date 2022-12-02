WTVF-NASHVILLE — Dr. Shawn Pruitt answers all your questions for what to take to stay healthy this holiday season, from turmeric to melatonin, to CBD oil.
Pharmacist on Call - Dec. 2022
Dr. Shawn Pruitt is here to help before this holidays.
Posted at 8:53 AM, Dec 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-02 09:53:00-05
WTVF-NASHVILLE — Dr. Shawn Pruitt answers all your questions for what to take to stay healthy this holiday season, from turmeric to melatonin, to CBD oil.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.