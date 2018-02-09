Pharmacist on Call February 2018

11:11 AM, Feb 9, 2018

Dr. Pruitt answers your pharmaceutical questions.

Dr. Pruitt answers your pharmaceutical questions.

Dr. Pruitt answers your pharmaceutical questions.

Dr. Pruitt answers your pharmaceutical questions.

Dr. Pruitt answers your pharmaceutical questions.

Dr. Pruitt is back to answer your pharmaceutical questions.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

NewsChannel 5+ Video