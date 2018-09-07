Pharmacist on Call- September 2018
Dr. Shawn Pruitt of Pruitt's Discount Pharmacy is back to answer your pharmaceutical questions.
Plus Side of Nashville: With Love Charity
Tay Scheibe, the founder of With Love Charity joins the show to talk about the importance of not forgetting about those children battling…
Plus Side of Nashville: The Last Minute Toy...
Dale Robble, LMTS President and Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall join plus side.
Update on the Community Oversight Board
What's the latest on Nashville's Community Oversight Board Nominations? What else is going on in Metro Council? We've invited the…
Southern Woods and Waters: Tennessee Rifle...
Brandon takes on another action filled buck hunt.
Southern Woods and Waters: Emory Joins
Brandon and Hugh are joined by little Emory, as they talk Hunting and Fishing!
Medical Monday: Sleep Apnea
Dr. Leif Swanson of Sleep Relief Solutions joins the show to give his expertise on dealing with Sleep Apnea.
MorningLine: Ask The Vet (December 2018)
On today's MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by veterinarian Allison Fields to take your questions and comments about your pets.
Inside Politics: Speaker Glen Casada
Last week Williamson County Representative Glen Casada won a three-way battle to become the Republican nominee to be Speaker of the House, he…