NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dr. Pruitt discusses a variety of supplements and a new elixir that can help your spring time allergies. He will also talk about old tried and true remedies available at Pruitt's Discount Pharmacy. He answers caller's questions about hypertension, diabetes and high cholesterol.
Spring Time Allergies? What Supplements will help?
Dr. Shawn Pruitt has what ails you.
Posted
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.