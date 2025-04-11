Watch Now
NewsChannel 5+Pharmacist On Call

Actions

Spring Time Allergies? What Supplements will help?

Dr. Shawn Pruitt has what ails you.
Dr. Shawn Pruitt explains supplements for ailments.
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dr. Pruitt discusses a variety of supplements and a new elixir that can help your spring time allergies. He will also talk about old tried and true remedies available at Pruitt's Discount Pharmacy. He answers caller's questions about hypertension, diabetes and high cholesterol.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

EMBRACE