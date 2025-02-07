NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of Pharmacist on Call, Dr. Shawn Pruitt answers viewer's health questions and offers over the counter supplements to help with ailments.
Pruitt's Pharmacy
What Supplements for Your Condition?
Dr. Shawn Pruitt Answers Your Health Questions
Posted
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of Pharmacist on Call, Dr. Shawn Pruitt answers viewer's health questions and offers over the counter supplements to help with ailments.
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.