Affordable home buying and the Mary Parrish Center

Helping those in need
Tuwanda Coleman is joined by two guests on this edition of Plus Side of Nashville. In the first part of the episode, she is joined by Yolanda Stewart and Courtney Bass from Going Local Initiative to discuss how they are making home buying more affordable. Then, she is joined by Merrill Cope of The Mary Parrish to discuss Domestic Violence Awareness Month and how they are helping those in need.
Posted at 2:17 PM, Oct 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-20 15:17:31-04

