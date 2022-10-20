Affordable home buying and the Mary Parrish Center

WTVF-NASHVILLE — Tuwanda Coleman is joined by two guests on this edition of Plus Side of Nashville. In the first part of the episode, she is joined by Yolanda Stewart and Courtney Bass from Going Local Initiative to discuss how they are making home buying more affordable. Then, she is joined by Merrill Cope of The Mary Parrish Center to discuss Domestic Violence Awareness Month and how they are helping those in need.