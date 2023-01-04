Book 'em/We Are Building Lives

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of The Plus Side of Nashville, we are featuring two great area non-profits. First, host Tuwanda Coleman is joined by Monica Jones, the volunteer coordinator of Book'em Nashville to discuss how they are working to create a more literate Nashville. Then, Tuwanda is joined by Jeff Upton, Executive Director of We are Building Lives, to discuss the work that they do for veterans.

Click here for more information about Book'em.

For more information about We Are Building Lives, click here.