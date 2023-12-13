NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two Nashville organizations, one dedicated to helping senior citizens and another one dedicated to empowering and educating young girls and women, have united to make a difference in the Bordeaux Community.

On this episode of The Plus Side of Nashville, host Tuwanda Coleman is joined by Sally Hussey, the CEO of Fifty Forward and Charmin Bates, Founder and Executive Director of Creative Girls Rock to tell us more about the Bordeaux Collaborative and how you can help.

