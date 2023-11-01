NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For over 40 years, Christmas 4 Kids has given the joy of Christmas to thousands of Middle Tennessee children that might not otherwise experience it. On this episode of The Plus Side of Nashville, host Tuwanda Coleman talks with Randy Oxley, Vice President and Bus Show Coordinator for Christmas 4 Kids about how they make Christmas extra special for local children.

Click here for more information.