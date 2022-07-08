WTVF-NASHVILLE — How can someone get business classes but be able to afford them? Tuwanda Coleman is joined by Shana Berkeley, Executive Director of Corner to Corner, to discuss their outreach programs such as Script to Screen and The Academy on this episode of Plus Side of Nashville. For more information, please visit cornertocorner.org.
Corner to Corner
Teaching children literacy and helping young entrepreneurs
Posted at 1:44 PM, Jul 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-08 14:44:38-04
