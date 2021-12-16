NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Holiday season sometimes means cooking season, but getting your recipes organized can seem like a daunting process. Health and fitness coach Dyan Damron, joins us to give us some tips on how to organize our recipes and ingredients so we can have an easier and more enjoyable cooking time.
Holiday Recipes-How to Get Organized: The Plus Side Of Nashville
More Organized = Better Cooking
Posted at 11:14 AM, Dec 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-16 12:14:55-05
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Holiday season sometimes means cooking season, but getting your recipes organized can seem like a daunting process. Health and fitness coach Dyan Damron, joins us to give us some tips on how to organize our recipes and ingredients so we can have an easier and more enjoyable cooking time.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.